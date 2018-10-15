Fresh off his sitcom’s move to FOX, Tim Allen bringing stand-up show to Fresno

Tim Allen is best known for his TV and film roles. He was the voice of Buzz Lightyear after all, and made grunting famous as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor.
So, it would be easy to forget that he toured as stand-up comic through much of the 1980s, and never gave up the craft.
His list of upcoming shows includes a stop at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre on Jan. 12. Tickets are $65-$95 (plus fees) and will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday at the theater box office, online at ticketrmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.
The show is intended for adults; you must be over 18 to attend.
Allen was a popular figure in ‘90s television with the everyman comedy of “Home Improvement,” which he sought to recapture with his 2011 sitcom “Last Man Standing.” The series ran for six seasons on ABC before being canceled, despite steady ratings.
Fans called for a boycott on the network.
In September the series was revived on Fox, where it has done well (better than the “Murphy Brown” reboot, at least). It dominated Friday’s primetime ratings, according to TV By the Numbers.
