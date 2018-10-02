Everything’s looking up at The Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair is set to begin a 12-day run Wednesday with new attractions including a “Tractor Tree” sculpture.
The 32-foot-tall sculpture, located near the Paul Paul Theater, is made of 23 various size tractors welded to a metal frame as a celebration of Fresno County’s agricultural history.
The brainchild of Big Fresno Fair CEO John Alkire, the Tractor Tree came to mind when the Smithsonian National Museum of American History named 2018 as the Year of the Tractor.
Two tractor cabs are built into the tree which kids (and adults) can sit in and steer the tractor, pose for pictures and learn about the impact of tractors on agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley.
Also new: Four newly restored neon signs added to the growing collection of signs from Fresno’s past outside the Fresno Historical Museum. The signs have working lights for fairgoers to enjoy during the evening hours.
The fair opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 14. (There’s a special 9 a.m. opening Monday to celebrate Seniors’ Day and Special Interest Day.) Free fireworks shows are planned Fridays and Saturdays and there is entertainment nightly in the Paul Paul Theater.
Horse racing begins a nine-day meet Thursday.
The fairgrounds address is 1121 S. Chance Ave., south of Kings Canyon Road and west of Maple Avenue.
Admission is $8-$12. Parking prices range from $5-$15 at both fair-run lots around the grounds and private lots.
Details: 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com
