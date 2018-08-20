Fresno’s drinking-est event returns. Sudz in the City is back

Sudz in the City is coming back to downtown Fresno, which should cause no small amount of glee for those who have missed the long-running beer festival.
The event ran for 21 years before going on hiatus in 2015.
It returns Sept. 22, to the Cultural Arts Park on Fulton street. Tickets for the event are $35 at the gate, though 300 tickets are available online now for $25. Discounted $10 tickets are available for designated drivers.
The big draw here is the suds, which includes no shortage of beer sampling from 32 craft breweries, plus big-beer favorites (Miller Light, for one) and others (Four Loko is listed a sponsor).
This is an adults-only event, in case it needed saying.
There’s also a margarita bar from El Jefe Tequila along with food trucks and the like. That’s not included in the ticket price, FYI.
To complete the festival vibe, this year’s Sudz will feature a musical lineup that includes blues (Lucky Lopez, The John Clifton Blues Band); classic rock (the tribute band Foreigner Unauthorized) and pop-punk (Blink 180 True).
Comments