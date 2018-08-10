What’s happening at Audie’s Olympic? Community meeting gives glimpse at possible future

After two years, there is a glimpse of a possible future for the space once occupied by Audie’s Olympic Tavern.

First, there was a notice, posted on the door.

“Neighborhood meeting,” it read. “To discuss proposed operational plans.”

That notice, and the subsequent meeting that happened Thursday night, were the first signs of movement in the space on Van Ness Avenue since the popular Tower District music venue closed down in 2016.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

It has been empty since.

For locals, it’s become one of the most sorely missed haunts in the Tower (second only to the restaurant Livingstone’s).

“New life at an old venue?,” wrote Terry Duffy Webster in a Facebook post following the meeting.

“About damn time!” read one reply.

These kind of neighborhood meetings tend to happen when a new bar or nightclub wants to open.

And indeed, the meeting was organized by Full Circle Brewing Company, which has been eying the spot for a possible expansion into the Tower District. But the key word here is possible, says Arthur Moye, chief executive officer for the downtown brewery. The space is one of several the brewery is looking at for a new tap room.

This was a preliminary step in a lengthy process that will likely take several months or more, Moye says. In that time, plans could change completely. But the brewery is obviously interested in the Audie’s Olympic space, he says, and is doing its due diligence.

“There’s so much heartthrob over this location.”





