Carrie Underwood announces she’s pregnant. And going out on tour. She’ll be in Fresno

For those tracking Carrie Underwood news, she made two big announcements on Wednesday.
The country superstar announced she’s expecting her second child (she didn’t reveal a due date) on the same day she released dates for The Cry Pretty tour, which kicks off May 1, 2019 and hits 55 cities, including Fresno.
Underwood plays May 12 at the Save Mart Center. Tickets are $46-$96 and on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the box office, online at ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000. A limited number of VIP packages will be available through Underwood’s website starting Aug. 13.
Citi cardmembers can get presale tickets through the Private Pass program starting noon Aug. 13.
Underwood stopped at the Save Mart Center in 2013 on The Storyteller tour, which featured the singer performing on a 360-degree stage in the middle of the arena floor. The new tour will similarly feature the “in the round” format.
It will also feature a bill of all-female openers including Maddie and Tae and Runaway June.
The former had a hit in 2015 with “Girl In A Country Song.” The latter has been called the “Dixie Chicks for a new generation” and was nominated for ACM’s best new vocal duo or group of the year.
Comments