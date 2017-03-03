It’s a highlight show as Ridgeview defeats Memorial for D-II boys title

Quincy Pondexter, the seven-year NBA player and former San Joaquin Memorial Panther, observed the Central Section Division II boys basketball championship courtside at Selland Arena Friday night.
Surely, he could relate to a lot that unfolded in front of him.
Not to suggest it was an NBA-level game, but no question it was a high-rise, oft-sensational performance won 74-64 by second-seeded Ridgeview over No. 1 Memorial.
This could be said without a reach: There were no fewer than five future major-college players on the court, and it was Long Beach State signee Jordan Roberts who took over after a slow start.
The 6-foot-8 senior center scored all of his 19 points in the middle periods as the South Yosemite League champion spun a 43-33 deficit early in the third to an ultimate runaway.
Justin McCall, who has signed with Cal State Bakersfield, and Quentin Croney added 18 and 16 points for Ridgeview (24-2), which arrived with hunger after losing 84-77 to Lemoore in last year’s D-II final.
Memorial freshman Jalen Green, invited recently to the 16U USA National team, had 23 points and six rebounds.
Lunden Taylor and Milton Burnett scored 13 apiece for the Panthers (25-6) of the County/Metro Athletic Conference, who will join Ridgeview in next week’s CIF State Regionals.
There will be 28 Central Section boys and girls teams in all advancing to the regionals. But they won’t know if they’ll play in the North or South regionals until Sunday’s seeding.
