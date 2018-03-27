Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, March 27

Central Section scores for games of Monday, March 26, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.
BASEBALL
FRESNO EASTER CLASSIC
Cosumnes Oaks 6, Hoover 2
Hoover
000
000
2
—
2
6
3
Cosumnes Oaks
200
004
x
—
6
6
0
WP: Kyle Matalis. LP: Matt Urica. Hoover, David Cordova 2-4; Marco Galaviz 2-4, RBI; Ismael Zuniga RBI. Cosumnes Oaks, Cole Bendle 2-3, RBI; Kaven Chang 2RBI.
Sunnyside 5, Buhach Colony 4
Buhach Colony
011
020
0
—
4
6
0
Sunnyside
161
012
x
—
5
10
3
WP: Anthony Jimenez. LP: John Trujillo. Buhach Colony, Matt Vang 2-3. Sunnyside, Jose Lemus 2-4, 2B; Joseph Chaco 2-3; Antonio Maldonado 2-3; Noel Bustos 2RBI.
Garces 3, Kerman 1
Kerman
000
100
0
—
1
Garces
001
011
x
—
3
WP: Manny Guzman (CG). LP: Guillermo Cantu. Kerman, Tanner Lee 2-4. Garces, Robert Morales 2-4, RBI; Isiah Fajardo RBI.
San Joaquin Memorial 10, Pleasant Grove 1
SJM
110
050
3
—
10
10
1
P. Grove
000
001
0
—
1
5
2
WP: Orin Hirshkorn. LP: Evan Cogswell. SJM, Jalen McMillan 2-4; Tanner Sagouapole 2-3, RBI; Jory Bell 2-2, 3B, 2RBI; Bret Carrel RBI; Justin Fuson RBI; Carson Briggs 3B, 2RBI. Pleasant Grove, Jake Herrera 2-3.
Oakmont 5, Red Bluff 1
Oakmont
103
100
0
—
5
3
0
Red Bluff
000
001
0
—
1
4
1
WP: TJ Nichols. LP: Dylan Robinson. Red Bluff, Jared Alree 2-3.
Central 9, Bradshaw Christian 1
Bradshaw
001
000
0
—
1
1
1
Central
031
302
x
—
9
14
1
WP: Andrew Perales (5IP). LP: KJ Flores. Central, Jacob Scheideman 2-4; Isaac Ayon 2RBI.
Other score
Sierra-Manteca 6, North 2
Tuesday, March 27
John Euless Park
SOFTBALL
CLOVIS EASTER CLASSIC
Edison 4, Liberty-Bakersfield 3
Edison (6-3)
001
000
3
—
4
6
0
Liberty (7-3)
000
020
1
—
3
6
1
WP: Mackenzie Soper (CG, 3-1). LP: Jayline Sloss. Edison, Kristen Arias 2B; Soper 3B; Tyra Holly 2-4, HR, 4RBI. Liberty, Nikki Enriquez 2-3.
FOWLER EASTER CLASSIC
Third place
Washington Union 11, Immanuel 1
Washington
320
33
—
11
13
0
Immanuel
000
01
—
1
5
5
WP: Alayna Munoz. LP: Brianna Duncan. Washington Union, Sydney Kuma 3-4, HR, 3B, 3R; Atiana Aguilar 4-4, 4R; Arianna Mohammed 2-4, 3RBI.
Fifth place
Woodlake 6, Firebaugh 4
Woodlake
210
300
—
6
13
3
Firebaugh
000
040
—
4
5
1
WP: Anahi Felix. LP: Madison Ramos. Woodlake, Pria Bunn 3-4, 2B; Victoria Flores 3-4, 2B; Marissa Meza 3-4, 2RBI. Firebaugh, Melanie Garcia 2-2, 2RBI; Felix 2B.
Seventh place
Caruthers 24, Lindsay 9
Caruthers
705
(12)
—
24
19
3
Lindsay
420
3
—
9
8
5
WP: Brianna Day. LP: Jazleen Hernandez. Caruthers, Ezra Benevides 2-5, 2B, 4R, 3RBI; Christina Medsker 2-2, 2B, 3RBI; Alyssa Salinas 4-5; Monica Meza 2-2.
