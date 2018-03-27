Buchanan’s Claire Buckley, right, tags out Central’s McKenzie Miller caught between second and third base during the 2018 Clovis Easter Classic softball semifinals Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Clovis.
Buchanan’s Claire Buckley, right, tags out Central’s McKenzie Miller caught between second and third base during the 2018 Clovis Easter Classic softball semifinals Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan’s Claire Buckley, right, tags out Central’s McKenzie Miller caught between second and third base during the 2018 Clovis Easter Classic softball semifinals Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

High School Sports

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, March 27

Fresno Bee Staff

March 27, 2018 06:25 PM

Central Section scores for games of Monday, March 26, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com. League representatives: Please report winter all-league lists to sports@fresnobee.com.

BASEBALL

FRESNO EASTER CLASSIC

Cosumnes Oaks 6, Hoover 2

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hoover

000

000

2

2

6

3

Cosumnes Oaks

200

004

x

6

6

0

WP: Kyle Matalis. LP: Matt Urica. Hoover, David Cordova 2-4; Marco Galaviz 2-4, RBI; Ismael Zuniga RBI. Cosumnes Oaks, Cole Bendle 2-3, RBI; Kaven Chang 2RBI.

Sunnyside 5, Buhach Colony 4

Buhach Colony

011

020

0

4

6

0

Sunnyside

161

012

x

5

10

3

WP: Anthony Jimenez. LP: John Trujillo. Buhach Colony, Matt Vang 2-3. Sunnyside, Jose Lemus 2-4, 2B; Joseph Chaco 2-3; Antonio Maldonado 2-3; Noel Bustos 2RBI.

Garces 3, Kerman 1

Kerman

000

100

0

1

Garces

001

011

x

3

WP: Manny Guzman (CG). LP: Guillermo Cantu. Kerman, Tanner Lee 2-4. Garces, Robert Morales 2-4, RBI; Isiah Fajardo RBI.

San Joaquin Memorial 10, Pleasant Grove 1

SJM

110

050

3

10

10

1

P. Grove

000

001

0

1

5

2

WP: Orin Hirshkorn. LP: Evan Cogswell. SJM, Jalen McMillan 2-4; Tanner Sagouapole 2-3, RBI; Jory Bell 2-2, 3B, 2RBI; Bret Carrel RBI; Justin Fuson RBI; Carson Briggs 3B, 2RBI. Pleasant Grove, Jake Herrera 2-3.

Oakmont 5, Red Bluff 1

Oakmont

103

100

0

5

3

0

Red Bluff

000

001

0

1

4

1

WP: TJ Nichols. LP: Dylan Robinson. Red Bluff, Jared Alree 2-3.

Central 9, Bradshaw Christian 1

Bradshaw

001

000

0

1

1

1

Central

031

302

x

9

14

1

WP: Andrew Perales (5IP). LP: KJ Flores. Central, Jacob Scheideman 2-4; Isaac Ayon 2RBI.

Other score

Sierra-Manteca 6, North 2

Tuesday, March 27

John Euless Park

Buhach Colony 11, Bella Vista 0

Sunnyside 5, Buhach Colony 4

Sunnyside vs. Bella Vista, 4 p.m.

Edison vs. Fresno, 7 p.m.

Buchanan Stadium

Cosumnes Oaks 6, Hoover 2

Memorial vs. Pleasant Grove, 1 p.m.

Redwood 8, Hoover 1

Pleasant Grove vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Clovis High Stadium

Frontier 2, Lemoore 1

Lemoore vs. Sheldon, 1 p.m.

Chowchilla vs. Frontier, 4 p.m.

Sheldon vs. Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis East Stadium

Bradshaw C. 1, Foothill 0

Granite Bay vs. Reedley, 1 p.m.

Central 9, Bradshaw Christian 1

Granite Bay vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m.

Clovis West Stadium

Garces 3, Kerman 1

Garces vs. Bullard, 1 p.m.

Red Bluff vs. Kerman, 4 p.m.

Bullard vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m.

Clovis North Stadium

Oakmont 5, Red Bluff 1

Hanford vs. Jesuit, 1 p.m.

Hanford vs. Oakmont, 4 p.m.

Jesuit vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m.

Madera High

Clovis North vs. Sierra-Manteca, 1 p.m.

Laguna Creek 6, Hanford West 2

Madera vs. Hanford West, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28

John Euless Park

Fresno vs., Clovis North, 10 a.m.

Jesuit vs. Central, 1 p.m.

Buchanan Stadium

Buchanan vs. Bella Vista, 10 a.m.

Reedley vs. Memorial, 1 p.m.

Clovis High Stadium

Clovis vs. Granite Bay, 10 a.m.

Frontier vs. Hanford, 1 p.m.

Clovis East Stadium

Clovis East vs. Sunnyside, 10 a.m.

Sheldon vs. Redwood, 1 p.m.

Clovis West Stadium

Clovis West vs. Red Bluff, 10 a.m.

Lemoore vs. Oakmont, 1 p.m.

Clovis North Stadium

Clovis North vs. Foothill, 10 a.m.

Hanford West vs. Garces, 1 p.m.

Bullard High

Bullard vs. Bradshaw C., 10 a.m.

Laguna Creek vs. Kerman, 1 p.m.

Madera High

Madera vs. Pleasant Grove, 10 a.m.

Chowchilla vs. Buhach Colony-Atwater, 1 p.m.

Hoover High

Hoover vs. Edison, 10 a.m.

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Sierra-Manteca, 1 p.m.

Championship Game

Clovis West Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLOVIS EASTER CLASSIC

Edison 4, Liberty-Bakersfield 3

Edison (6-3)

001

000

3

4

6

0

Liberty (7-3)

000

020

1

3

6

1

WP: Mackenzie Soper (CG, 3-1). LP: Jayline Sloss. Edison, Kristen Arias 2B; Soper 3B; Tyra Holly 2-4, HR, 4RBI. Liberty, Nikki Enriquez 2-3.

FOWLER EASTER CLASSIC

Third place

Washington Union 11, Immanuel 1

Washington

320

33

11

13

0

Immanuel

000

01

1

5

5

WP: Alayna Munoz. LP: Brianna Duncan. Washington Union, Sydney Kuma 3-4, HR, 3B, 3R; Atiana Aguilar 4-4, 4R; Arianna Mohammed 2-4, 3RBI.

Fifth place

Woodlake 6, Firebaugh 4

Woodlake

210

300

6

13

3

Firebaugh

000

040

4

5

1

WP: Anahi Felix. LP: Madison Ramos. Woodlake, Pria Bunn 3-4, 2B; Victoria Flores 3-4, 2B; Marissa Meza 3-4, 2RBI. Firebaugh, Melanie Garcia 2-2, 2RBI; Felix 2B.

Seventh place

Caruthers 24, Lindsay 9

Caruthers

705

(12)

24

19

3

Lindsay

420

3

9

8

5

WP: Brianna Day. LP: Jazleen Hernandez. Caruthers, Ezra Benevides 2-5, 2B, 4R, 3RBI; Christina Medsker 2-2, 2B, 3RBI; Alyssa Salinas 4-5; Monica Meza 2-2.

  Comments  