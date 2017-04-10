Clovis shot putter Jonah Wilson starts Easter week with Arcadia win

Easter week means lots of action for high school athletes, with no fewer than eight tournaments in the central San Joaquin Valley (four baseball, four softball) plus undefeated Buchanan High and Clovis North at the National Classic, one of the nation’s premier baseball tournaments.
Clovis senior Jonah Wilson earned some hardware over the weekend, becoming the first in Central Section history to win the boys shot put at the Arcadia Invitational.
Wilson won Saturday with a mark of 64 feet, 3 inches to top the 63-6.75 by Grady Leonard of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.
Earlier in the meet, Wilson placed fourth in the discus with a best of 201-0. Winner Turner Washington of Canyon del Oro-Oro Valley, Arizona, threw 217-05. Buchanan senior Jacob Wilson was eighth at 189-6.
Jonah Wilson is committed to the University of Washington, where his father and coach, Clovis High math teacher Todd Wilson, competed. Todd Wilson was 12th in the discus in the 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Many more Central Section athletes competed at Arcadia. Other top finishes by area athletes included Sanger’s Chinenye Agina, third in the girls high jump at 5-8; Clovis North’s Brooke Tjerrild, third in the girls pole vault at 13-2; and Central’s Naythn Scruggs, third in the boys seeded 200 meters at 21.96 and sixth in the boys seeded 100 at 10.81.
Many of the Central Section’s top track and field athletes will be in action at the Sanger Easter Classic starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
On local baseball fields, the 48th Fresno Easter Classic continues Tuesday with games at seven fields. The tournament ends with a championship game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Clovis West.
And the Clovis Easter Classic softball tournament concludes Tuesday, with the championship game at 4:30 p.m. at Buchanan.
Fowler has both baseball and softball tournaments in progress; the softball championship is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the baseball final is at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
