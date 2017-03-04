Central defeats Bakersfield to repeat as Division I boys basketball champions

It took 91 years for Central High to win its first Central Section top-division boys basketball title last season.
Now the Grizzlies have another, and it was delivered with true grit Saturday night at Selland Arena.
In a game when endless things went wrong, they placed four players in double-figure scoring, made 10 steals and closed with a 12-2 run to deny Bakersfield, 69-58, before a crowd of about 4,000.
Top-seeded Central (20-6) won despite:
▪ One for 10 3-point shooting from Cam’Ron Wilson three nights after he made 6 3s, including four straight in the fourth quarter, and scored 29 points in an 85-66 semifinal win over Liberty-Bakersfield.
▪ Three for 15 3-point shooting as a team compared to the Drillers’ 6 of 12.
▪ And foul trouble from Kobe Foster and Eddie McFall, each of whom had four long before it ended.
But then there were the positives for a program now 2-for-2 in D-I championships under coach Greg Streets.
For all his frustrations, Wilson’s stat line was remarkably impressive: 18 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.
Point guard Cash Williams – like Wilson, a junior – delivered 16 points and six assists; Jahmai Bartley had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 4-or-4 free throws; Foster finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks in only 21 minutes; and McFall made a critical four-point play with 2 minutes left on a 3-pointer and free throw off a Williams assist.
The Grizzlies and Drillers (21-11) will represent the section in the CIF State Regionals next week.
All of the section’s boys and girls representatives – 28 in all – won’t know if they’ll play in the state’s North or South regions until Sunday’s seedings.
