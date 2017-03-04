Remember the last one? Selma beats Sanger for first basketball title in 103 years

A fitting ending to the Central Section Division III boys basketball championship Saturday at Selland Arena had Junior Ramirez launch consecutive full-court passes for Tiveon Stroud that resulted in resounding dunks.
So it was with that, three months after the pair starred on Selma’s 13-1, section-winning football team in D-IV, that they carried the top-seeded Bears to a 56-42 basketball win over Sanger.
It only took 103 years since Selma captured its only other section title in boys basketball, according to historian Bob Barnett.
Sanger, also coming off a 13-1, section-winning football season (D-II), was seeking its first boys basketball crown.
13-1 Football records last season at both Sanger and Selma
But Ramirez wouldn’t have it.
A Junior by name and grade in school (real name Henry), he scored 21 of 23 points in a stretch that thrust the Bears in control for good, 35-25, late in the third quarter.
He finished 9 of 19 from the field and 10 of 13 in free throws for 30 points, and added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals a year after the Bears lost 60-36 to Roosevelt in the D-III final.
Ramirez accounted for 2,462 yards and 20 touchdowns in football as The Bee’s Medium Schools co-Player of the Year.
Stroud, a 6-foot-6 junior who played running back and receiver in football, delivered 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
A couple hours after Sanger’s girls shot 14.8 percent (9 of 61) in a 27-26 loss to Madera in another D-III final, the Apaches’ boys struggled similarly, shooting 22.6 percent (12 of 53). They did shoot 78.9 percent in free throws (15 of 19).
Isaiah Cole and Morice Norris each scored eight points for Sanger.
Apaches standout Arron Mosby, headed to Fresno State on a football scholarship as a defensive back, played only 20 of the 32 minutes because of foul trouble, finishing with seven points and six rebounds.
The Apaches will join Selma and two additional section D-III teams in the CIF State Regionals next week.
All of the section’s boys and girls representatives – 28 in all – won’t know if they’ll play in the state’s North or South regions until Sunday’s seedings.
This story will be updated.
