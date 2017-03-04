Immanuel boys beat Madera South for fourth straight section basketball crown

Nate Kendricks, the Immanuel High junior guard with special bloodlines (see NFL players Mychal and Eric Kendricks, his uncles), scored 28 points and Darrin Person Jr. delivered 20 points and 11 rebounds as the top-seeded Eagles defeated Madera South 58-51 for the Central Section Division IV boys title in a Saturday matinee at Selland Arena.
It was the fourth-consecutive section crown for Immanuel – the first in D-V, then the next three in D-IV.
That guarantees the Eagles will be bumped to D-III next season when the section’s competitive equity model will realign while likely return to a two-year cycle. It’s closing a three-year cycle this school year.
Kendricks also had 10 rebounds and two steals for Immanuel (20-9).
Person, a 6-foot-6 wing who has signed with Cal State Bakersfield, was a starter throughout the Eagles’ four-year title run. The program has captured 14 section crowns overall.
Junior Segura had 13 points, Hakeem Primes 12 and Hassan Bolden and Jonah Johnson split 26 rebounds for second-seeded Madera South (20-11), which was seeking its first title.
The Stallions will join Immanuel and one additional section D-IV team in the CIF State Regionals next week.
All of the section’s boys and girls representatives – 28 in all – won’t know if they’ll play in the state’s North or South regions until Sunday’s seedings.
This story will be updated.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Comments