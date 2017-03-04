Sierra Pacific runs away with school’s first section girls basketball crown

1:14 Central Section boys basketball Division V championship highlights Pause

1:24 Central Section boys basketball Division II championship highlights

2:01 First Kids Day cover patient thankful for Valley Children's Hospital

1:05 Get to know the Rogue Festival 2017 performers

6:30 Police seek suspects in Harris Ranch Store Burglary

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

0:44 Gang violence crackdown

2:07 Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

1:14 Watch as Kids Day papers sold at 'celebrity corner' in Fresno