California City halts Caruthers’ improbable run in Central Section basketball playoffs

California City’s boys basketball team bused nearly 180 miles from northern Antelope Valley Friday to untie the shoes of Caruthers’ improbable run to Selland Arena.
The top-seeded Ravens of the High Desert League – which joined the Central Section in the 2013-14 season – received six 3-pointers and 20 points from Jordan Mays, outscored the No. 11 Blue Raiders 27-6 from behind the arc and won 77-72 for the Division V title.
California City, which had averaged 84.6 points and 35.5 3-point attempts a game coming in, improved to 22-5.
Senior guard Ishaan Rahal, returning to Selland after playing on Caruthers’ D-V winning team in 2015, made 12 of 21 shots and scored 29 points.
The Raiders, coached for the first season by longtime Clovis West assistant Jon Heinz, arrived with a 12-16 record, but had beaten No. 6 Laton, No. 3 Farmersville and No. 2 Fresno Christian in the playoffs.
They began the season 4-7 without Rahal, who was in Germany as an exchange student.
Elijah Reyes made all six of his field-goal attempts and finished with 16 points for Caruthers, which will join California City and one additional section D-V team in the CIF State Regionals next week.
All of the section’s boys and girls representatives won’t know if they’ll play in the state’s North or South regions until Sunday’s seedings.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Comments