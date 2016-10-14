No. 2 Central defeats No. 1 Clovis 21-17

Clovis High’s Spencer Smith, right, tries to tackle Central’s Diotry Brewer, left, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, looks downfield to pass against Clovis Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Diotry Brewer, second from left, tries to elude Clovis High’s Clayton Alexander, right, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. Central defeated Clovis 21-17.
Central’s Carl Holmes, right, tries to break Clovis High’s Jack Wiggins' tackle, center, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis quarterback Trey Lake, foreground, scrambles, chased by Central’s Samuel Satele, background, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis High’s Tyson Fraser, foreground, makes the catch covered by Central’s Carl Holmes, background, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis High’s Tyson Fraser, left, signals he made the catch with Central’s Carl Holmes to the right, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis High’s Jack Wiggins with a handhold on Central’s Carl Holmes, right, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, left, fakes a handoff to Central’s Diotry Brewer, right, against Clovis Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, calls a play with Central’s Diotry Brewer, left, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Diotry Brewer, top left, tries to spin clear of the Clovis defense Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Jaylon Johnson, top, on an incomplete pass with Clovis High’s Troy Zuccarini to the right Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, left, and Central’s Diotry Brewer, right, fumble a handoff against Clovis Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis High’s Seth Nevills, center, leads the line in a game against Central Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis High’s Seth Nevills, center, lines up against Central Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Kev'vion Schrubb, center, weaves his way through Clovis defensive holes Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis High’s Aliikoa Ramos, left, can’t stop Central’s Jagade Bishop’s run for a touchdown Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Jagade Bishop celebrates his touchdown against Clovis in the second quarter Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Justin Henry, left, squares off against Clovis High’s Seth Nevills, right, Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, center, enters with the team in a game against Clovis Friday night, Oct. 14, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
