Oh, snap! Boise State football, we see your Twitter response to Fresno State

Did Boise State just start something?
Soon after taking a lead in the fourth quarter that wound up being the deciding points of a 17-14 victory over Fresno State for the Mountain West football championship, the Broncos tweete this:
PSA for the Fresno State fans visiting our beautiful city...the nearest Home Depot for you to return your cans of red paint is at:— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 3, 2017
3639 S. Federal Way
Thank you.https://t.co/7kYl5ixyBT
It was in response to this catchy tweet posted by Fresno State football Thursday night:
Never miss a local story.
Who’s in? pic.twitter.com/hyVmEkIKq5— Fresno State FB (@FresnoStateFB) December 1, 2017
Which, by the way, got an endorsement from a guy who’s pretty well-known in college football these days:
December 2, 2017
Comments