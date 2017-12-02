The Home Depot in Boise, Idaho, that Boise State Football directed Fresno State fans to during Saturday night’s Mountain West Conference football championship game.
Oh, snap! Boise State football, we see your Twitter response to Fresno State

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

December 02, 2017 09:17 PM

Did Boise State just start something?

Soon after taking a lead in the fourth quarter that wound up being the deciding points of a 17-14 victory over Fresno State for the Mountain West football championship, the Broncos tweete this:

It was in response to this catchy tweet posted by Fresno State football Thursday night:

Which, by the way, got an endorsement from a guy who’s pretty well-known in college football these days:

