    The two head coaches in Saturday's Mountain West Conference football championship game, Fresno State's Jeff Tedford and Boise State Bryan Harsin, who acknowledges his team lost to the Bulldogs in Fresno on Nov. 25, but counters that his squad's "body of work" is enough to earn the host role.

The two head coaches in Saturday's Mountain West Conference football championship game, Fresno State's Jeff Tedford and Boise State Bryan Harsin, who acknowledges his team lost to the Bulldogs in Fresno on Nov. 25, but counters that his squad's "body of work" is enough to earn the host role. Boise State / BroncoSports.com, Bryant-Jon Anteola
The two head coaches in Saturday's Mountain West Conference football championship game, Fresno State's Jeff Tedford and Boise State Bryan Harsin, who acknowledges his team lost to the Bulldogs in Fresno on Nov. 25, but counters that his squad's "body of work" is enough to earn the host role. Boise State / BroncoSports.com, Bryant-Jon Anteola

Fresno State Football

Bulldogs hit College Football Playoff rankings, and Mountain West takes grief

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

November 28, 2017 06:11 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Fresno State hit the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, checking in at No. 25 – just a few days too late to host the Mountain West Conference championship game that went to Boise State because of its higher ranking in a composite computer ranking.

The Bulldogs beat Boise State 28-17 in the final regular-season game for both teams.

“We are very pleased for our football team to be ranked in the CFB Playoff, we’re also excited about playing in the Mountain West championship game and our focus is bringing the trophy back to Fresno,” interim athletics director Steve Robertello said in a statement.

“We are also looking forward to seeing the Red Wave in Boise, and finishing the season on a high note.”

But Fresno State fans were off and running on social media.

　　

Under the Mountain West’s guidelines for determining the host for its championship game, the divisional champion with the highest CFP ranking gets the game. The site determination, however, is made no later than the Sunday following the final week of regular-season games, utilizing the latest available CFP poll.

If one divisional champion was ranked ahead of the other divisional champion in the CFP Selection Committee ranking and wins in the final weekend of the regular season, that team will be declared the host.

If the divisional champion that was the highest-ranked in the CFP poll loses in the final weekend of the regular season, then a composite of selected computer rankings following the final week of regular-season games will be used to determine the host. (That’s what happened this year.)

The composite rankings are also used if neither division champ was in the latest available CFP ranking.

The Bulldogs ended up with an average of 34.25 in the four computer models while the Broncos came in at 30.25.

Fresno State was ranked ahead of Boise State in only one of the four computer models in play – the Billingsley Ratings had the Bulldogs at No. 27, the Broncos at No. 30.

Anderson & Hester had Boise State at No. 32 and Fresno State at No. 41, the Colley Matrix had it No. 26 to No. 35 and the Wolfe Ratings No. 33 and No. 34.

Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada

    Fresno State's Malik Forrester brought the Milk Can trophy to veteran Bulldogs lineman Nathan Madsen after Madsen was injured during the Nov. 25, 2017, victory over Boise State.

