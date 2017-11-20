Even with a win on Saturday, Bulldogs prepared to play MW title game on road

More Videos 1:15 Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back Pause 0:56 Jeff Tedford on Josh Allen: 'He's a special player' 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:27 Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House 1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:57 Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects. 1:39 What's tapsilog? Owner of Filipino restaurant explains 1:58 Meet the advocates who help trafficking victims rebuild their lives Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford talks about the unusual nature of the next two weeks, when the Bulldogs will host Boise State in the final regular-season game, then face the Broncos again the following Saturday for the Mountain West championship. Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford talks about the unusual nature of the next two weeks, when the Bulldogs will host Boise State in the final regular-season game, then face the Broncos again the following Saturday for the Mountain West championship. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford talks about the unusual nature of the next two weeks, when the Bulldogs will host Boise State in the final regular-season game, then face the Broncos again the following Saturday for the Mountain West championship. John Walker The Fresno Bee