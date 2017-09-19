It’s been 675 days since Fresno State last beat an FBS opponent

It’s been 675 days and counting since Fresno State last beat an opponent from the the highest level of college football, Football Bowl Subdivision.
A stretch spanning 15 consecutive losses to FBS foes.
But a few factors have developed this season that just might position the Bulldogs to end that streak sooner rather than later.
First off, Fresno State (1-2) is on a bye this week, which gives the Bulldogs extra time to prepare for their next game Sept. 30 at Bulldog Stadium.
Nevada (0-3), the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent, is winless and and coming off of a 30-28 loss to Idaho State, which is part of a lower-level of college football called the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
The Wolf Pack, by the way, enter their game Saturday at Washington State as a 25.5-point underdog.
We’re battle tested for sure.
Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford after playing (and losing) at Alabama and Washington
So there’s probably a good chance the Wolfpack will be 0-4 and possibly lacking confidence by the time Nevada plays Fresno State.
Plus, the Bulldogs already have shown more fight during their rough start while losing to the likes of No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Washington compared to Fresno State’s showings last season while finishing 1-11.
“We’re battle tested for sure,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford said to the media after Fresno State’s 48-16 loss at Washington on Sept. 16. “We played two of the best teams in the country back to back on the road, in hostile environments.”
Nov. 14, 2015 The last time Fresno State beat an FBS opponent, winning 42-14 at Hawaii
The last time Fresno State beat an FBS opponent was Nov. 14, 2015 – a 42-14 victory at Hawaii.
The Bulldogs have won only two games since – a 31-3 win against FCS program Sacramento State last year and a 66-0 victory against another FCS opponent Incarnate Word to kick off this season.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Fresno State football
NEVADA AT FRESNO STATE
- Sept. 30: 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
- Records: Bulldogs (1-2), Wolf Pack (0-3)
- Last meeting: Fresno State lost 27-22 at Nevada last season
Comments