Bulldogs move forward while waiting on decision from transfer QB Marcus McMaryion

Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMaryion (3) makes his way through the Utah defense in the second half of an October 2016 game. McMaryion, a Dinuba High graduate, announced Aug. 6 that he’s transferring. The graduate can play right away at his next stop, which many speculate will be Fresno State. As of Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 8, there was no word on McMaryion’s status. Timothy J. Gonzalez Associated Press