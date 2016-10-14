Fresno State selects architect for Bulldog Stadium renovation

Aecom, the global engineering firm that developed the initial renovation plans for Bulldog Stadium, has been chosen by Fresno State as the architect for the project.
Over the next two to three months, it will produce schematic drawings, with the cost covered by an anonymous donor. Those plans will go to the California State University board of trustees for approval in the spring of 2017. The scope of the work includes utility infrastructure and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, new concession and restroom facilities, new premium seating and club lounge areas, and improved spectator access to seating.
“We are pleased to announce the selection of AECOM,” athletic director Jim Bartko said in a release from the athletic department. “Their rich history, innovative design and ability to create unique athletic facilities that bring the best aspects to the renovation of Bulldog Stadium to our fans was paramount.
“This project will improve every ticket holder’s game day experience and we are excited to have them on board and to get started.”
“AECOM is honored to be selected by Fresno State to be the architect and engineer for the Bulldog Stadium improvement project,” said Jon Niemuth, director of AECOM Sports, Americas. “This is an important project for our firm, our sports practice and our employees who live and work in both Fresno and throughout California. We look forward to honoring the great traditions of Fresno State football while creating an improved Bulldog Stadium, which will serve the community and the fans for years to come.”
The four-phase project is expected to be completed in time for the 2019 season opener against Minnesota.
