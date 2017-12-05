Fresno State point guard Jaron Hopkins collides with Bakersfield’s Fallou Ndoye on a drive to the basket in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 70-55 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 in Fresno. Hopkins went down with a back injury, came back briefly but was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime.
Fresno State point guard Jaron Hopkins collides with Bakersfield’s Fallou Ndoye on a drive to the basket in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 70-55 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 in Fresno. Hopkins went down with a back injury, came back briefly but was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno State point guard Jaron Hopkins collides with Bakersfield’s Fallou Ndoye on a drive to the basket in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 70-55 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 in Fresno. Hopkins went down with a back injury, came back briefly but was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State Basketball

Bulldogs come out of their fifth straight victory with a few lumps

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

December 05, 2017 10:38 PM

Fresno State got beat up a bit in a 70-55 victory on Tuesday over Bakersfield, losing point guard Jaron Hopkins with a back injury, Johnny McWilliams with an ankle.

It was a test and the Bulldogs passed while down two key pieces and dealing with an edgy, physical game, some junk defenses and some trouble with fouls and turnovers. They allowed the Roadrunners to hit only 32.7 percent of their shots and had a 41-28 rebounding advantage, including 29-11 in the second half.

That’s all good, for one night, one game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Hopkins came in averaging 28.4 minutes per game and had 29 points in a victory over Weber State and 26 in a win at Long Beach State in the past two games. He hit 21 of 29 shots Tuesday, had nine rebounds, seven assists, nine steals.

McWilliams had played 9.8 minutes over the Bulldogs’ eight games.

“Both guys, just like anything, you have to test for precautionary reasons in terms of an MRI or whatever that might be,” coach Rodney Terry said.

EPZ DOGHOOP1206 07
Fresno State center Terrell Carter II gets a shot up and over Bakersfield's Justin Davis, left, and Shon Briggs, right, in the Bulldogs’ 70-55 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 in Fresno.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

“I think everything is going to be OK with those guys. Both of those guys are guys that are not used to being injured. They haven’t been injured much in their careers, so just like a lot of people this time of year you’re going to have to play through some stuff.”

Fresno State (7-2) plays at Cal Poly on Saturday, then Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Oregon and Cal State Monterey Bay before a break over Christmas.

“Hopefully, we can get them back sooner rather than later,” Terry said.

Against the Roadrunners (4-6), the Bulldogs turned the game by pushing back against a team that beat them 71-63 last season in Bakersfield.

“We watched film from last year and they really destroyed us at their house,” said Deshon Taylor, who scored a game-high 19 points, 13 in the second half and the last two on a layup with two seconds remaining.

“We had to make sure we set the tone. They were talking a lot before the game, during the game. I felt like there was a lot of tension during the game, but we just had to hold our composure.”

Up two at halftime, the Bulldogs went hard to the basket at the offensive end. Ray Bowles started it, scoring on back-to-back drives.

“Seniors,” Taylor said. “They came out to play. Ray came out to play, Terrell (Carter II) came out to play. That really set the tone for the second half.”

EPZ DOGHOOP1206 03
Bakersfield’s Justin Davis, left, grabs the ball from Fresno State guard Deshon Taylor, center, with Jarkel Joiner to the right in the Bulldogs’ 70-55 victory Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 in Fresno. Taylor led the Bulldogs with 19 points, had seven rebounds and three assists.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Carter, playing with three fouls from the 14:55 mark in the second half and four the final 9:19, ended up scoring 16 points with three rebounds. Bowles had 11 and two. Jahmel Taylor, the Bulldogs’ third senior, started in place of Hopkins in the second half and finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“Next guys had to step up,” Terry said. “J.T. was ready to play. He stepped in and played nice for us at the point guard spot. Deshon had to handle the ball and make some decisions with the ball, as well. Ray Bowles, I thought all those guys stepped up and did a nice job for us.

“We had to play through some things in the post in terms of fouls, and guys had to work the game in that regard, but we got it back on our terms the way we wanted it and really finished the ball game the right way.”

Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada

Up next

FRESNO STATE AT CAL POLY

  • Saturday: 7 p.m., Mott Athletics Center (3,032), San Luis Obispo
  • Radio: KFIG (940 ESPN)
  • Records: Bulldogs 7-2, Mustangs 4-4
  • Of note: Cal Poly was picked to finish last of nine in the Big West Conference in a preseason poll, but it has a win at Santa Clara, against the College of Charleston and last out at home over Pepperdine. The Mustangs have been led by 5-10 point guard Donovan Fields, who is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 assists per game. He has hit 46 percent of his shots including 16 of 32 at the 3-point line and is a perfect 25 of 25 at the free throw line. Senior guard Victor Joseph is second on the team, averging 14.6 points per game, but has not been as efficient as Fields. Joseph has hit only 39.4 percent of his shots, taking 99, one fewer than Fields.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade

    Fresno State coach Jaime White saw her defense start well but the offense fail to capitalize against Arizona State in the teams' nonconference game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Save Mart Center.

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade 1:20

'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade
Terry and the Bulldogs looking to Golden State for inspiration as the season gets started 1:11

Terry and the Bulldogs looking to Golden State for inspiration as the season gets started
Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament 2:12

Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

View More Video