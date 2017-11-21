Poor shooting, everywhere, costs Bulldogs in 59-57 loss to Evansville

Fresno State guard Deshon Taylor hit three free throws with 36 seconds remaining to tie the score and give the Bulldogs a chance to knock off Evansville in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. But Ryan Taylor hit a jump shot to lift the Purples Aces to a 59-57 victory on what was a very poor shooting night for the Bulldogs. SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com