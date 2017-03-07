All-Mountain West basketball: Fresno State’s Faz Davalos, Hopkins earn defensive honors

Fresno State’s defensive play was singled out by Mountain West basketball coaches for postseason honors, with junior center Bego Faz Davalos named conference women’s Defensive Player of the Year and junor guard Jaron Hopkins named to the men’s all-defensive team.
Two other Bulldogs received honors: Sophomore guard Deshon Taylor made men’s third team all-conference and sophomore guard Candice White received women’s honorable mention.
Conference coaches voted on the awards.
Colorado State coach nearly swept the top awards. Larry Eustachy earned MW men’s Coach of the Year honors, while players of the year were the Rams’ Gian Clavell and Ellen Nystrom. Wyoming’s Joe Legerski was named women’s Coach of the Year.
