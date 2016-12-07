Fresno State women beat Cal State Dominguez Hills

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures with Candice White leading the way with a career-high 21 points as Fresno State beat Cal State Dominguez Hills 73-60 in Wednesday’s nonconference game at Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs (5-3) opened the game with an 18-3 scoring run, and kept their lead in double digits for most of the 40 minutes. Bego Faz Davalos recorded her sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 19 rebounds. Freshman Kristina Cavey and senior Anais Kirvan came off the bench to score 13 and 10, respectively.
Kayla Gillett led the Toros (3-5) with a game-high 24 points, including 4 of 10 from long range. The Toros cut their deficit to as low as eight early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with a 15-3 run to increase their lead by as much as 21.
Stat of the night – 19 rebounds for Faz Davalos, one shy of tying the school’s single-game record held by Yvette Roberts (1988) and Stacey Cornaggia (1992). The total is a career-high for the junior center, who pulled down 17 last season against Cal State Stanislaus.
Quote of the night – “It feels amazing,” said Jaleesa Ross, the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer with 2,002 points, on her return to Save Mart Center. “This is home. I talk about Fresno all the time. I love it. I miss it all the time, especially the food, and the community here is just amazing – nothing but love.”
More on this later – Ross and Toros interim head coach John Bonner had a unique homecoming, greeting old friends before and after the game. The two former Bulldogs were a part of the women’s basketball team that started the seven-year NCAA Tournament streak, and are using Fresno State as a model for their coaching at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. UNIVERSITY OF PACIFIC
- Saturday: 5 p.m. at Spanos Center in Stockton
- Records: Bulldogs 5-3, Tigers 3-5
