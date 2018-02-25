Bulldogs stay hot in baseball, but softball struggles in desert

The Fresno State baseball team continued its hot start to the season while the Bulldogs softball team went winless in Palm Springs in weekend action.
Baseball
Fresno State (7-2) took three of four against visiting Houston Baptist, beating the Huskies 4-1 Sunday to win the series. Freshman Jaime Arias allowed two hits in six innings for the win with relief from redshirt sophomore Ryan Sullivan and freshman Jamison Hill.
The weekend highlight came Saturday night when junior right-hander Edgar Gonzalez struck out a career-high 17 in a 3-2 win. Gonzalez allowed three singles in eight scoreless innings and came four short of the school strikeout record set by Jeff Weaver in 1997.
The Bulldogs fended off a Houston Baptist rally in the ninth for a doubleheader sweep Saturday after winning the first game 7-6. Zach Ashford’s RBI single in a two-run eighth was the winning hit and freshman left-hander Nikoh Mitchell pitched four innings for the win.
Friday night, Fresno State wasted another sterling performance by sophomore left-hander Ryan Jensen, who allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings with a career-high nine strikeouts. Houston Baptist scored two in the 11th for a 2-0 win.
The Bulldogs host UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday night before starting Mountain West Conference play with a weekend series at UNLV.
Softball
Fresno State stepped up in competition at the Mary Nutter Classic, losing 10-2 in five innings to No. 7 LSU and 7-3 to No. 3 UCLA. The Bulldogs also lost 6-5 in eight innings to Wisconsin, 7-3 to BYU and 12-2 to Cal State Northridge.
Savannah McHellon, Fresno State’s designated player/pitcher and No. 3 batter, was 6 for 15 on the weekend.
Fresno State is back in action next weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton.
