Blast from the past turning heads again on Outlaws sprint car circuit

A Clovis driver is the talk of the nation’s leading sprint car series as it invades Tulare this week.
Jason Meyers appeared to be turning the clock back with two top-10 finishes as the World of Outlaws stopped in Las Vegas last week on its way to California.
He soared to the top of his sport in 2010-11 winning back-to-back Outlaws championships, then abruptly retired to concentrate on raising his family and running his business.
Since, he’s run a limited schedule. But his 10th- and seventh-place main event finishes at Las Vegas turned heads.
Meyers says he’s still a part-time racer, but he is planning to race Friday and Saturday when the Outlaws make their 15th visit to Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway, the third-mile, banked clay oval just west of Highway 99.
Meyers, 39, told SprintCarUnlimited.com that he’s not interested in returning to the Outlaws life – 91 dates in 2018 in a crisscross of the U.S.
“I’ve lived that part of my life, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” Meyers said.
While Meyers is good where he’s at, so is a posse of young central San Joaquin Valley drivers who will test the Outlaws. Leading the way is 26-year-old Cory Eliason of Kingsburg, who’s in his first season racing a national schedule with Easton-based Roth Motorsports car.
Then there’s 16-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno, youngest son of former four-time NHRA drag racing champion Gary Scelzi. Gio is planning a national schedule this season after a runner-up finish in the King of the West/Northern Auto Racing Club circuit last season.
Two more Valley stars, 21-year-old Carson Macedo of Lemoore and 20-year-old Dominic Scelzi, are coming off successful racing tours in Australia.
They’ll join a field that’s led by nine-time Outlaws champion Donny Schatz in the Tony Stewart Racing car. Schatz picked up his third win of the year last week at Las Vegas.
The U.S. Auto Club West Coast 360 Sprints division joins the action both nights at Tulare.
Madera Speedway
The season on the third-mile paved oval begins Saturday with a four-division night highlighted by the $5,000-to-win Open Late Model 100-lapper.
