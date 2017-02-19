Ticket price reduced to see Derek and David Carr in Modesto

It will be a little less expensive to see Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and former NFL quarterback David Carr at a Modesto function next month.
The ticket price for the March 24 Chalk Talk is now $59.52 instead of $75.38. VIP tickets are sold out.
“Don’t worry, those that have already purchased General Admission tickets will be reimbursed automatically within the next 2 weeks. David and I can not wait for this epic gathering of #RaiderNation,” Derek Carr wrote on his Facebook page.
The brothers and former Fresno State football stars will appear at DoubleTree by Hilton, attached to Modesto Centre Plaza, 1150 Ninth St.
Older brother David, an analyst for NFL Network and a columnist last season for The Bee, will interview Derek. They will talk about the Raiders’ 12-4 season and Derek’s progress rehabilitating from a broken leg sustained against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 24.
Fans are invited to a Q&A session and a raffle in which winners will join the Carrs onstage and receive a signed football.
More info can be found at www.picatic.com/DEREKCARRMODESTO
The Fresno Bee is a sponsor of the event.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
