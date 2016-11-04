Derek Carr and Brett Favre on radio: Mutual admiration

It’s no secret Derek Carr has always idolized Brett Favre – he’s always worn No. 4 as an homage to the former NFL star.
The Oakland Raiders quarterback had a brief exchange with the 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio and the two chatted about their similar playing styles.
Carr is coming off a franchise-record 513-passing yard performance with four touchdowns in a 30-24 overtime victory at Tampa Bay that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The Raiders play their biggest game to date at 5:30 p.m. Sunday – hosting reigning Super Bowl champ Denver at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum with the AFC West rivals tied atop the division at 6-2.
Brett Favre: I like the way you play. I said that at the start of the year. I love the way you play, and this is before you even started a game this year, and the way you battle with your teammates. I love enthusiasm. To me, that’s important as anything and it’s just fun to watch you.
Derek Carr: That means the world to me because I wear No. 4 because of yourself and I love the way you played. I got to watch it first-hand growing up.
Brett Favre: Thank you.
Derek Carr: That means everything to me. You have no idea. Thank you for saying that. I love the game, man. I love being with my teammates. I love competing.
Brett Favre: I like to hear that.
Derek Carr: Just going out there and doing it, man.
Brett Favre: And it shows. People do fake it, but people see that and feel that right away. What you do is authentic and real and I think, whether people are fans of you or the Raiders, they appreciate that – and that to me is what it’s all about. Again, it’s fun to watch you guys.
