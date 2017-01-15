Children can make a big difference in the fight for equality

Martin Luther King Jr. has done a great deal of work for the American society, and for that we should honor him.
To honor King, we must not only push for African -American equality, but equality for every American.
We must also learn to see our racial differences as means to learn or teach about the meaning of different cultures of America.
Finally, the most important reason is to stop judging people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, just as King stated in his speech, “I Have A Dream.”
To honor his dream, my peers and I can do services like making posters and signs or doing charity work, like raising money for less fortunate people.
We, the American people, should carry out the legacy of King by continuing to learn from the differences of each other.
First, when my peers and I are in protest of any injustice or wrongdoing, we must be in control of our physical behavior at all times. We must maintain a strong mental and spiritual force within ourselves and behave in a peaceful and respectful manner. . King was a man of nonviolence. He said, “We must forever conduct our struggle on high plane of dignity and discipline.”
A huge honor to the dream that King once had is when we exercised our right to vote. In fact, by the popular vote in 2008, the American people voted in our first African-American president, Barack Obama. For example, for eight years, we have had an African American president. There is no longer a bigger way to honor the dream of King than to have elected an African-American president.
If I were 18 and old enough to vote, I would advise people to just vote for the person that they think should be president not the person that other people say should be president.
Some may say that just because my peers and I are just children, that we would not be able to make a difference in a world like this. Although this may be true, we can still try. Specifically, my peers and I can help other people to stop treating people who are not like them so badly, or differently.
We could also help by doing services that people with disabilities can’t do for themselves. Children can make a big difference.
My peers and I must continue the work that King has already started by pushing for equality for all Americans. We must learn about the meanings of different races and cultures and stop judging people by the color of the skin, but by the content of the character.
For these reasons, I believe that, although we have come a long way from the times of 1963, we still have much work to do.
Nia Jackson is a seventh grader at Clark Intermediate School in Clovis Unified School District.
Comments