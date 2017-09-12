Put heat on Congress to make DACA law

It seems people have difficulty thinking out of the box concerning DACA. If President Obama was so wonderful as to create the program, then why didn't he put the task to Congress so that it would be law?
Executive action can be erased in a heartbeat. Just suppose President Trump put DACA on hold for six months so that Congress would finally address an important aspect of illegal immigration. Stop all the hate toward President Trump and put the heat on Congress to get off the dime and make DACA a law.
Graciela Davila, Clovis
