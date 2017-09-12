Letters to the Editor

Put heat on Congress to make DACA law

September 12, 2017 4:30 PM

It seems people have difficulty thinking out of the box concerning DACA. If President Obama was so wonderful as to create the program, then why didn't he put the task to Congress so that it would be law?

Executive action can be erased in a heartbeat. Just suppose President Trump put DACA on hold for six months so that Congress would finally address an important aspect of illegal immigration. Stop all the hate toward President Trump and put the heat on Congress to get off the dime and make DACA a law.

Graciela Davila, Clovis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops 0:31

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops
Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 0:52

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision
Mouse photo prompts closure of Nipomo fast-food restaurant 0:58

Mouse photo prompts closure of Nipomo fast-food restaurant

View More Video