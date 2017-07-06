Hanson column is propaganda and ‘fact-free nonsense’

I can turn off FOX, KMJ and all the propaganda outlets. But I expect more from The Bee than Victor Davis Hanson and the propaganda his column spews.
It’s hard to ignore a half page of his fact-free nonsense. Is this the best The Bee can do for opinion writers? Please find an alternative to this waste of space that you pass off as worthy for people with any kind of an open mind. You have a responsibility to provide more than National Enquirer quality writing and information.
George Kayian, Fresno
Comments