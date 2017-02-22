Just who would defend Calexit’s Bear Republic?

At a time when North Korean missiles can now target San Francisco and Los Angeles, how come the proponents of Calexit do not mention the cost of the defense for a potentially reborn Bear Republic?
We benefit disproportionately from the naval and strategic air commands that protect our vast coastline and our vulnerable urban centers. What is the cost to replace the intelligence agencies, defense research and arms production, training academies, and systems that we would need to defend a nation state?
We were once a republic, but the threat of foreign aggression made that short-lived and we were quite anxious to join the United States for its military protection.
We live in a far more dangerous world where North Korea would not recognize our independence from the U.S. and still keep us targeted and under threat of their aggression.
I do believe that we formed this union “for the common defense” and that is in itself the single greatest justification for our nation.
Mark D. Cave, Visalia
