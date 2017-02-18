Cyclists: Stay off foothill roads

Bicyclists hit or killed are, of course, not a good thing but what are these people thinking when they ride on foothill roads with no bike lanes? Are they tempting fate or stupid?
The white lines on those roads are for one purpose: to warn motorists of the side of the road and to keep cars off a shoulder that could cause an accident.
The dangerous scenario is a bicycle on the left side of that white line and in the roadway on a two-lane road. Especially on a curve with traffic coming both ways. This is a horrible accident waiting to happen.
Please, bike riders, use common sense and just stay in designated bike lanes. There are tons of them around the city.
Dave Faeth, Fresno
Comments