February 4, 2017 2:34 PM

‘Hillary’s thugs’ caused Berkeley riots

I awoke early this morning to see the early TV news and what I saw in Berkeley was disgusting. Hillary Clinton’s thugs are at it again, the very reason that I was fearful of putting a Donald Trump for president sign in my yard.

David Walker, Fresno

