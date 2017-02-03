Trump’s chaos creates fatigue, distrust

By keeping the public and public servants off balance, President Trump’s chaotic orders result in fatigue and distrust. With the poorly prepared announcements, constitutional separations can be abused and the executive branch gains a bit of questionable power and a slow coup erodes centuries of growth in our precious democracy.
What looks like keeping of campaign promises is a transitory illusion. The promises may hold great value but the promises won’t be kept without thoughtful planning, the hard work of calm execution and compassionate respect for our citizens.
Jim Krause, Reedley
