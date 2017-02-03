Trump’s chaos creates fatigue, distrust

1:11 Emergency crews rescue cars trapped on flooded road near Chico Pause

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

3:08 Public expresses views on proposed Rental Housing Improvement Act in Fresno

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford