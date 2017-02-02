Let’s make Fresno a bike-friendly city and defeat asthma

Asthma is a prevalent health issue in the Fresno County. Community Regional Medical Center’s chronic lung disease program utilizes trained members to address acute exacerbation, oxygen therapy, lifestyle modifications and medication management. Although the successes of this program are many, we need to address the upstream causes of asthma in order to have long-term solutions.
Asthma is triggered by environmental factors. Air-pollution levels in Fresno County are among the highest in the country. We must encourage public transportation and increase the use of bicycles for commuting.
There are programs such as the Measure C Carpool Program that raffle prizes for those who carpool to work; a similar program could provide incentives to riders who utilize the FAX to commute for work. What I am most passionate about is the opportunity to improve air quality and the health of those in our community through bicycling!
It would be great to make Fresno a bicycle-friendly community like Davis. Bicycles can be used as an alternative mode of transportation, greatly decreasing air pollution and improving air quality. It can serve as a form of aerobic exercise, which can improve cardiovascular health and reduce obesity. Asthma is a multi-faceted disease that must be addressed.
Victoria Jackson, Fresno
