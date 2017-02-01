Frenzied president: Slow down, talk less and listen more

The flurry of action in the government ending the first week of President Trump’s reign is worrisome. So far, much of the White House directive has not seemed well thought out or supportive of the enlightened and humane trend we are used to in addressing social injustice, human rights, climate and other problems, at home or abroad.
At times, it has appeared our new president sits at his desk and brandishes his pen like a corporate CEO. America is not a business enterprise. Just one hotbed issue, such as remaking energy policy along low-carbon lines, or establishing new guidelines to vet incoming immigrants, could feasibly consume months of planning and development.
Now, abruptly it seems, we have life-changing directives being fired off after less than two weeks in office. What is fueling this frenetic activity coming out of the White House? Trump’s senior advisers seem unable to slow him down. Or perhaps, the leadership around the leader hasn’t noticed that the chaos and protests across the country are growing louder?
Trump works for America now. He is no longer a CEO in the corporate mold. He needs to slow down, talk less, and listen more.
Vicki Hellenas, Fresno
