The recent demonstrations against President Trump reaffirm the ignorance of the Democratic Party and make me proud to be a Republican. With the help again of the liberal mainstream media and its bias against Trump and the Republican Party, we will win a minimum of seven more congressional seats in the 2018 mid-term elections.
By the way, the Constitution does not say that if California and New York vote for Hillary Clinton, the Electoral College and the other states that overwhelmingly voted for President Trump don’t matter. And yes, sanctuary cities, illegal criminal immigrants and Planned Parenthood taxpayer-paid abortions are finished.
Taxpayers and Americans finally are the priority. Go, Donald, go!
Michael Der Manouel Sr., Fresno
