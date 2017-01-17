Dignitaries praising gambling casino?

I was astounded to see a full-color TV ad for the local gambling casino featuring the Fresno chief of police, the Fresno County sheriff and the president of Fresno State.
But then I reconsidered my astonishment to “If that isn’t typical Fresno.” Of all people, law enforcement should be specifically aware of the many ruined families, missed rent payments, no food for the children and, divorces that are created by compulsive gamblers.
We would much rather see the president of the university promoting excellence at his university, not gambling casinos. Might we suggest that he pay a visit to the ethics center at his beloved university. Hopefully, the casino paid for the expensive ad and not we, the taxpayers.
John A. Erb, Fresno
