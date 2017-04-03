California should ax Board of Equalization

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days? Pause

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies