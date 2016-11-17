Newt Gingrich confirms he won’t be in Donald Trump’s Cabinet

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech Pause

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

1:35 Trump calls school choice 'new civil rights issue,' 'West Wing' stumps for Hillary Clinton - Election Rewind

1:44 What do the polls mean?

4:02 2016 Election Day by the numbers

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest