California will soon be a ‘sanctuary state’ for undocumented immigrants

More Videos 1:49 It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty Pause 0:18 Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:29 See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 1:12 Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' 1:07 Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD 2:03 Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office Clergy staged an impromptu sit-in at Gov. Jerry Brown's office to urge him to support California's "sanctuary state" bill without further amendments they said would weaken the measure on Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2017. Clergy staged an impromptu sit-in at Gov. Jerry Brown's office to urge him to support California's "sanctuary state" bill without further amendments they said would weaken the measure on Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2017. Taryn Luna tluna@sacbee.com

Clergy staged an impromptu sit-in at Gov. Jerry Brown's office to urge him to support California's "sanctuary state" bill without further amendments they said would weaken the measure on Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2017. Taryn Luna tluna@sacbee.com