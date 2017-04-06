U.S. strikes Syrian airbase as Trump signals an end to patience with Assad

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic' Pause

3:14 Fresno Grizzlies closer James Hoyt nearly makes Astros Opening Day roster

0:53 Fresno Grizzlies excited for season opener Thursday

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

0:36 B-17 Flying Fortress flies again over Fresno

1:13 Fresno State's lacrosse team drawing better crowds, fan support (and winning, too)

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno