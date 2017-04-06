Ethics probe launched into Nunes revelations of classified intelligence

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno Pause

1:01 Athletic Director Jim Bartko speaks to Fresno State community about being molested as a child

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

0:53 Fresno Grizzlies excited for season opener Thursday

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak