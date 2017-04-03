House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy struggles with the realities of power

1:19 'Raging grannies' protest as Devin Nunes visits Fresno Pause

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:12 Protesters picket and chant against Rep. Devin Nunes in Fresno

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

1:48 5 things to know about California's death penalty measures

1:39 JC baseball: Reedley at Fresno City highlights including a walk-off celebration

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:39 Art of the game: Fresno Bee artist SW Parra on illustrating Baseball 2017