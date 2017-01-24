White House defends Trump’s false belief millions voted illegally

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first Pause

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

0:42 Little Dry Creek flows with storm water

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

1:44 Fresno's top farmer has a message for the Valley

1:44 Fresno Bee donates $3,500 to Kirk Elementary

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines