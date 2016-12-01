Jerry Brown picks Rep. Xavier Becerra as California attorney general

Gov. Jerry Brown has tabbed Rep. Xavier Becerra to serve as California’s interim attorney general, selecting the Los Angeles Democrat to fill a vacancy opened by the imminent departure of outgoing Attorney General Kamala Harris to the U.S. Senate.
Assuming he wins confirmation by the Legislature – a strong possibility, given the 12-term Democrat’s role as a mainstay of Democratic and Los Angeles politics – Becerra would serve as California’s top law enforcement official through 2018, with an opportunity to serve for another eight years if he runs for the office.
At a time when the election of President Donald Trump has alarmed California Democrats and thrown into question the state’s liberal stances on issues like climate change and immigration, Brown’s choice of a liberal stalwart like Becerra reaffirmed the state’s future role as a pocket of resistance.
“Xavier has been an outstanding public servant – in the State Legislature, the U.S. Congress and as a deputy attorney general,” Brown said in an emailed statement. “I'm confident he will be a champion for all Californians and help our state aggressively combat climate change.”
Referring to himself as a “the son of immigrants” who is motivated to “fight for working families like the one I grew up in,” Becerra said in a statement that had accepted Brown’s offer and summarized his liberal bona fides.
“I have been part of some of the greatest debates confronting our nation, from opposing the Iraq war, to fighting to help Americans recover from the Great Recession, to launching the bipartisan immigration talks and helping write our nation’s health security law,” Becerra said, adding that “California right now is ahead of the country when it comes to clean energy, commonsense treatment of immigrants, real health security and so much more.”
During the 2016 election campaign Becerra served as one of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s most prominent surrogates and campaigned for other congressional candidates, reflecting his role as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. He also issued fiery denunciations of Trump.
“At every stage in his life, Donald Trump has exploited America’s laws to put himself first,” he said in a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Cleveland.
In an interview with the Bee Thursday, Becerra said the appointment had been a “whirlwind” and “very unexpected.”
“It’s tough to leave the work I’ve done for 24 years in Congress. We had a lot of work to do. But right now, when California continues to lean forward on so many issues: environment, clean energy, immigration, criminal justice and consumer protection, we’re going to need a chief law enforcement office to advance those positions and protect them,” he added. “I know how to do the fight.”
By choosing Becerra, Brown ends months of speculation about who will lead California’s massive Department of Justice with Harris about to take the Senate seat replacing outgoing Sen. Barbara Boxer. He plucked Becerra out of a crowded field of potential picks that included various district attorneys, current and former state lawmakers and two members of Brown’s inner circle: Nancy McFadden, a top aide, and Brown’s wife Anne Gust.
As California’s top law enforcement official, the attorney general wields vast powers to pursue criminal and civil investigations, join federal lawsuits and oversee thousands of lawyers and peace officers. The post has also historically been a launching pad for public officials seeking higher office.
Given Becerra’s political experience, name recognition and deep ties to the Democratic establishment, he would be in solid position to run to keep the attorney general job should he choose to run in 2018.
He would need to defeat California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, a Democrat who has $316,000 in a campaign account but is said to have a cool relationship with Brown. San Bernardino County District Attorney Mike Ramos, a Republican who has been sharply critical of what he calls Sacramento’s lenient approach to crime, has also declared a run.
Days before Brown announced Becerra’s appointment, the Jones campaign issued a press release that read like a pre-emptive defense against whomever Brown chose. It noted he had already won statewide office, had won the endorsements of local party officials and had established his fundraising prowess.
A member of the House of Representatives since 1992, Becerra already has some experience in the California attorney general’s office. He worked as a deputy attorney general from 1987 to 1990 before winning a spot in the state Assembly. He has a law degree from Stanford University and said he will have to renew his status as an active California lawyer with the California State Bar.
A child of Sacramento whose father worked in the city’s railyard, Becerra graduated from McClatchy High School. His father Manuel was born in Sacramento and grew up in Tijuana, Mexico. His mother Maria grew up in Guadalajara.
Jeremy B. White: 916-326-5543, @CapitolAlert
Comments