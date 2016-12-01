Doctor won’t be seeing patients after calling Michelle Obama ‘monkey face’

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:52 Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer discusses suspected domestic violence death

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot