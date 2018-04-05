This screenshot of Faith Linthicum's GoFundMe shows the funds raised have exceeded her goal.
This screenshot of Faith Linthicum's GoFundMe shows the funds raised have exceeded her goal. Faith Linthicum GoFundMe screenshot
This screenshot of Faith Linthicum's GoFundMe shows the funds raised have exceeded her goal. Faith Linthicum GoFundMe screenshot

Nation & World

Fired after Stephon Clark comment, ex-Kaiser nurse raises $25,000 on GoFundMe

By Cathie Anderson

canderson@sacbee.com

April 05, 2018 11:22 AM

Faith Linthicum, the nurse who wrote that Stephon Clark "deserved it," launched a GoFundMe page Saturday and already has surpassed her fundraising goal of $25,000. She said she will use the funds to help pay for rent, food and other expenses.

“I’m a United States Military veteran who served as a medic, and then fulfilled my dream taking care of people by becoming a nurse,” Linthicum wrote. “I was recently fired from my job as a nurse at Kaiser Permanente for exercising my First Amendment right to free speech.”

By Tuesday, an anonymous person had created an alternative page titled "Faith Linthicum Fired - Deserved It" aimed at raising $25,000 for the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit organization that advocates for civil rights and the public interest. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, that page had raised roughly $4500.

Linthicum lost her position after making a comment as part of a discussion of the police-involved killing of Clark, an unarmed black man shot eight times by two Sacramento police officers on March 18. Her post stated: “Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses … why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid.”

On her GoFundMe page, Linthicum stressed that she was not a hateful or discriminatory person. Rather, she said, she is a person of faith and a nurse who loves all people and treats everyone equally.

Sacramento activist Christina Arechiga said she doesn’t believe that statement after reading Linthicum’s comments. The statements so disgusted Arechiga, she said, that she went to Linthicum’s Facebook page to determine whether the post was made by a local person.

She discovered that Linthicum was a nurse in labor and delivery at Kaiser’s Roseville Medical Center. Two other posts from Linthicum also troubled her. One stated: “Can we protest the deaths of all the people shot by black people too”? The other read: “He’ll (sic) yeah!!! Build that wall Mr. President!! #prototypeshopping.”

Arechiga, whose son was born at a Kaiser facility, said she wanted other moms-to-be to know who was caring for their babies. She snapped pictures of Linthicum's profile and the three comments, then shared all of it on Facebook.

“How can we trust our lives, the lives of our black and brown babies to these people?” she wrote in her post. “Nurses are supposed to help people not be happy when people die.”

After seeing Arechiga’s March 23 post, Kaiser officials said they would investigate this “serious matter.” By Friday, the company told The Sacramento Bee that the nurse was no longer with the organization.

Kaiser Vice President Yvette Radford said in a prepared statement: "Kaiser Permanente does not tolerate hate or discrimination and has a long history of embracing diversity and inclusion. … We are very much a part of the wonderful and rich diversity of the communities we serve and feel a deep responsibility to them. We are deeply saddened by the events associated with Stephon Clark’s death, and will continue to do our part to make sure the community is healthy, safe and inclusive."

Legal experts say that employees of private companies do not enjoy unfettered First Amendment protections when it comes to their speech. Employment attorney Julia L. Jenness of Boutin Jones said private employers have the right to determine whether an employee’s off-duty conduct is harassing or discriminatory and whether the impact of that behavior bleeds into the employment relationship.

Workplace consultant S. Chris Edmonds, author of “The Culture Engine,” said that employees are no longer purely individuals. Everything said or done on social media, he said, can be viewed, judged and documented for decades to come.

“We are linked to our employers quickly and deeply,” Edmonds said. “And what we say or do reflects on our employers.”

Related stories from Fresno Bee

A diverse group of more than 200 protesters converged Friday night at Sacramento City Hall after the morning release of a private autopsy that found Stephon Clark was fatally shot eight times by police, including six times in the back. Sam Stanton

  Comments  

Videos

Watch gator do pool laps at Florida home before being pulled out of water

More Videos

Watch gator do pool laps at Florida home before being pulled out of water

Watch gator do pool laps at Florida home before being pulled out of water

Pause
Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air 52

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

Celiac disease and how to manage it

Celiac disease and how to manage it

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman, clash at CNN Town Hall

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

View More Video