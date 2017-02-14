Blackhawk helicopters aid erosion repair at Oroville Dam emergency spillway

Helicopters deliver bags of rock on the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam to repair holes due to erosion.
Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees

Evacuated northern California residents filled the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, Calif. on Sunday night. 160,000 people were in the evacuation zone south of the Oroville Dam. After the shelter filled, residents were directed to the Neighborhood Church in Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd.

Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide

Caltrans reports that the emergency contractor has made great progress overnight and almost has the 60-foot-by-one-quarter-mile long mudslide cleaned up as of Monday morning, January 9, 2017. Eastbound Interstate 80 reopened Monday morning after low utility lines were cleared in the area.

Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

With winter storm runoff, Pine Flat Reservoir east of Fresno has reached about a third of capacity. The lake level this week is about 65 feet higher than it was on Jan. 1, 2016. John Walker shows what the reservoir looks like Monday afternoon, March 14, 2016, with scenes from the lake and California poppy-crested hills that surround it.

