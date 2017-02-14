Blackhawk helicopters aid erosion repair at Oroville Dam emergency spillway

Evacuated northern California residents filled the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, Calif. on Sunday night. 160,000 people were in the evacuation zone south of the Oroville Dam. After the shelter filled, residents were directed to the Neighborhood Church in Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd.
There is a plan currently in place which would hopefully plug a hole in the emergency spillway, including using helicopters dropping bags of rock into the crevasse to prevent any further erosion. Here's the loud, chaotic scene as the choppers prepare for the rock drop via @judywbrandt on Twitter.
Caltrans reports that the emergency contractor has made great progress overnight and almost has the 60-foot-by-one-quarter-mile long mudslide cleaned up as of Monday morning, January 9, 2017. Eastbound Interstate 80 reopened Monday morning after low utility lines were cleared in the area.
With winter storm runoff, Pine Flat Reservoir east of Fresno has reached about a third of capacity. The lake level this week is about 65 feet higher than it was on Jan. 1, 2016. John Walker shows what the reservoir looks like Monday afternoon, March 14, 2016, with scenes from the lake and California poppy-crested hills that surround it.
Save rainwater to use to recharge soil moisture, cut down on outside water use and create lasting savings on irrigation. Which method you use depends on space and how much money you want to spend. Here are some tips for harvesting rain for your yard.
After four dry winters, Fresno and California's San Joaquin Valley could see above-average rain and snowfall this winter from an El Niño ocean pattern in the eastern Pacific Ocean. But while chances for a wet winter are increased, meteorologists stress that there's no guarantee; it will take more than one good year to make up for the effects of the region's severe drought.